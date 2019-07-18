District Police Office Srinagar gets new address

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DGP calls for tightening noose against drug abuse, peddlers

Director General of Police, Shri Dilbag Singh today inaugurated the functioning of District Police Office Srinagar from Sherghari complex. The new premises will house the office of SSP Srinagar, Addl. SP and Dy.SP Headquarter Srinagar.

In a statement police spokesperson said that on his arrival to the new complex the DGP was presented guard of honour by the contingent of District Armed Reserve (DAR) Srinagar. He inspected different sections of the office and interacted with the officials working there.

The multi-storey building with 1010.2 square meter plinth area has been constructed with modern facilities under Police Moderation Scheme to accommodate different police offices. Police Station Sherghari and Cyber Police Station are also functioning from the new complex.

The DGP J&K chaired a review meeting with senior Police officers and jurisdictional gazetted officers. At the very outset of the meeting, DGP was briefed about the present security scenario of the district by the jurisdictional officers. The DGP was apprised about the present law & order situation and crime scenario in the district. Drug abuse, social crime and terrorism-related incidents were also discussed in the meeting.

DGP while addressing the meeting complimented the efforts of District Police Srinagar for providing better police services to the people. He said that Srinagar City being the central place of the valley and also the summer capital is of utmost importance and district Srinagar Police shares aptly the responsibility of various tasks in Policing as also taking care of welfare of the police personnel.

Speaking about drug abuse, the DGP said that it has become a big challenge for J&K Police and we have to tighten the noose against the persons indulging in the trade. He said that the increasing trend of drugs have to be arrested as it is affecting the lives of people and family environment. The DGP, J&K hoped that the new premises will increase the efficiency of the Srinagar police further.

The DGP also released a handbook on Cyber Crime Awareness. The handbook has been prepared by Cyber Crime Police Cell Srinagar to bring awareness among the general masses about the cyber crimes and precautions to be adopted to protect themselves from the adverse impact of cyber technology.

Earlier, SSP Srinagar Dr. Haseeb Mughal thanked the DGP on behalf of the official of District Police Srinagar for providing better working facilities. Briefing about the security situation in the district he said that every step is being taken to ensure a peaceful atmosphere. He said that Srinagar Police is doing multitasked work be it safe passage of Amarnath Yatra, the security of yatris, traffic management or handling of social crime. He said that big challenge Srinagar Police is facing to curb the growing trend of drug abuse in the district. He assured the DGP on behalf of District Police that all measures will be taken to eradicate the drug menace from the district by taking strict action against the persons indulging in this malpractice.

The meeting and inaugural function was attended by ADsGP Dr. B. Srinivas, A.K Choudhary, SJM Gillani, A.G Mir, IsGP, S.S Khandare, J.P Singh, Vijay Kumar, Alok Kumar, Surinder Gupta, S. Ahfadul Mujtaba, S.P Pani, DIG CKR, V.K Birdhi, AIsGP PHQ Mubassir Latifi, Rajeshwar Singh, Manoj Pandit and other senior police officers.

District Police Headquarters was earlier functioning from ZPHQ complex Balgarden Srinagar. The District Police Headquarters (office of the Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar) will now function from this Sherghari complex. General public are requested to visit the new District Police Office complex Sherghari for any official assignment or redressal of grievance. The new address of District Police Office is District Police Headquarters, Sherghari Srinagar, pin code 190009 and phone No. 0194-1311324; Fax 0194-2311322.