District officers empowered to check vehicles in Kishtwar

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 15:
District Magistrate, Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana while taking serious note over the periodic road- accidents, repeated cases of over- loading, traffic congestion, wrong parking of vehicles empowered all District Officers, Block Development Officers, CDPO's to randomly check and have a close vigil on the menace of traffic violation/ overloading.
According to an official, Rana said that with an objective to put a check against traffic violators found indulged in flagrantly violating traffic rules and also resort to overloading as seen in mini buses, matadors, tempos, maxis and auto all district officers, shall furnish the names of drivers along with vehicle number found indulged in overloading and traffic violation (accompanied by video or photo shot) to ARTO Kishtwar for taking further necessary action against defaulters.