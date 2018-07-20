About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

District Mobile Magistrate Sopore convicts man on Cheque bounce case

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

District Mobile Magistrate Sopore Jehangir Bakshi convicts a man for 18 months long imprisonment along with fine of Rs 180000 coupled with 9% rate of interest in connection with a cheque bounce case.


Accordingly, the complainant approached the said court who was issued a cheque in 2013 which was not honoured by the concerned bank. Subsequently, a case was filed against the accused before the District Mobile Magistrate Sopore under section 138 of negotiable Instruments Act.


Moreover, the default of fine shall undergo further imprisonment of 6 months. The amount will be paid as compensation amount to the complainant. (KNS)

