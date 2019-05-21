About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Level Inter Zonal tournament gets under way

District Level Inter Zonal tournament for Boys U/14yrs, U/17yrs in Volleyball, Kabaddi, Kho Kho, Wrestling and Yoga got underway at Subash Stadium today.
The tournament is being organized of District Youth Services & Sports under the patronage of Director General Youth Services & Sports J&K.
District Development Commissioner, Dr Piyush Singla declared the tournament open. President J&K Kabaddi Association Ashok Magotra and District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Khairati Lal Sharma were also present on the occasion.
About 544 Boys drawn from 11 zones of district Udhampur took part in the tournament.
In Kabaddi under 14 years Boys category, Zone Chenani won while Zone Pancheri was the Runner up.
In Kabaddi under 17 years Boys category, Zone Udhampur won while Zone Bebey came out as Runner up.
In Volleyball U/14yrs Boys category, Zone Chenani won whereas zone Udhampur was the Runner up.
In Volleyball U/17yrs Boys category, Zone Chenani won while Zone Ghordi stood as Runner up
Similarly, in Kho-Kho U/14yrs Boys category, Zone Chenani won whereas Zone Udhampur came out as Runner up.
Moreover, in Kho-Kho U/17yrs Boys category, Zone Cnenani won while zone Udhampur was the Runner up.
In weight category 40 to 45 under17yrs, Jagir singh of Zone Kulwanta won.
While weight category 46 to 50, Rohit kumar of Zone Majalta won the competition while in weight category 51 to 55 Amit kumar of Zone Ghordi won the match.
In weight category 56 to 60, Arun Sharma of zone Ramnagar won.
Besides, in wrestling weight category 35 to 40 U/14yrs, Manjeet Singh of zone Udhampur emerged as the winner.
While weight category 30 to 35, Arjun singh of Zone Jib won while in weight category 46 to 50, Switter Singh of Zone Udhampur won the match.

Latest News

Militants hurl grenade on police station in Shopian

Militants hurl grenade on police station in Shopian

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
UGC asks varsities to observe May 21 as Anti-Terrorism day

UGC asks varsities to observe May 21 as Anti-Terrorism day

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Mehbooba condemns killing of party worker

Mehbooba condemns killing of party worker

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Palestinians give cold reception to US peace conference

Palestinians give cold reception to US peace conference

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali

Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali's daughter dies after cancer treatment

May 20 | PTI/AFP
86 militants killed so far: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

86 militants killed so far: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

May 20 | Agencies
Geelani pays tribute to Gani Lone, Mirwaiz Farooq

Geelani pays tribute to Gani Lone, Mirwaiz Farooq

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Man killed over land dispute in Reasi

Man killed over land dispute in Reasi

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Civilian killings painful, unfortunate: Tarigami

Civilian killings painful, unfortunate: Tarigami

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Two dead as tipper falls into gorge in Doda

Two dead as tipper falls into gorge in Doda

May 20 | Agencies
Guv Malik stresses on role of NIFT to promote textile, handicrafts sec ...

Guv Malik stresses on role of NIFT to promote textile, handicrafts sec ...

May 20 | Agencies
Exit polls: Mehbooba likens news anchors to kids left unattended in ca ...

Exit polls: Mehbooba likens news anchors to kids left unattended in ca ...

May 20 | Agencies
5 detained near Indo-Pak border under suspicious circumstances

5 detained near Indo-Pak border under suspicious circumstances

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Curfew relaxed in Bhaderwah town

Curfew relaxed in Bhaderwah town

May 20 | Press Trust of India
32 dead in Tajikistan prison riot: official

32 dead in Tajikistan prison riot: official

May 20 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Injured PDP activist from Kulgam succumbs in SKIMS

Injured PDP activist from Kulgam succumbs in SKIMS

May 20 | RK Online Desk
Bandipora teacher

Bandipora teacher's death: Protests erupt, FSL team to examine body

May 20 | M T Rasool
It will be Iran

It will be Iran's official end if they attack us: Trump

May 20 | AP/Press Trust of India
US to roll out economic part of Mideast peace plan

US to roll out economic part of Mideast peace plan

May 20 | AP/Press Trust of India
Missing Govt teacher found dead in Bandipora

Missing Govt teacher found dead in Bandipora

May 20 | M T Rasool
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Level Inter Zonal tournament gets under way

              

District Level Inter Zonal tournament for Boys U/14yrs, U/17yrs in Volleyball, Kabaddi, Kho Kho, Wrestling and Yoga got underway at Subash Stadium today.
The tournament is being organized of District Youth Services & Sports under the patronage of Director General Youth Services & Sports J&K.
District Development Commissioner, Dr Piyush Singla declared the tournament open. President J&K Kabaddi Association Ashok Magotra and District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Khairati Lal Sharma were also present on the occasion.
About 544 Boys drawn from 11 zones of district Udhampur took part in the tournament.
In Kabaddi under 14 years Boys category, Zone Chenani won while Zone Pancheri was the Runner up.
In Kabaddi under 17 years Boys category, Zone Udhampur won while Zone Bebey came out as Runner up.
In Volleyball U/14yrs Boys category, Zone Chenani won whereas zone Udhampur was the Runner up.
In Volleyball U/17yrs Boys category, Zone Chenani won while Zone Ghordi stood as Runner up
Similarly, in Kho-Kho U/14yrs Boys category, Zone Chenani won whereas Zone Udhampur came out as Runner up.
Moreover, in Kho-Kho U/17yrs Boys category, Zone Cnenani won while zone Udhampur was the Runner up.
In weight category 40 to 45 under17yrs, Jagir singh of Zone Kulwanta won.
While weight category 46 to 50, Rohit kumar of Zone Majalta won the competition while in weight category 51 to 55 Amit kumar of Zone Ghordi won the match.
In weight category 56 to 60, Arun Sharma of zone Ramnagar won.
Besides, in wrestling weight category 35 to 40 U/14yrs, Manjeet Singh of zone Udhampur emerged as the winner.
While weight category 30 to 35, Arjun singh of Zone Jib won while in weight category 46 to 50, Switter Singh of Zone Udhampur won the match.

News From Rising Kashmir

;