District Level Inter Zonal tournament gets under way

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Level Inter Zonal tournament for Boys U/14yrs, U/17yrs in Volleyball, Kabaddi, Kho Kho, Wrestling and Yoga got underway at Subash Stadium today.

The tournament is being organized of District Youth Services & Sports under the patronage of Director General Youth Services & Sports J&K.

District Development Commissioner, Dr Piyush Singla declared the tournament open. President J&K Kabaddi Association Ashok Magotra and District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Khairati Lal Sharma were also present on the occasion.

About 544 Boys drawn from 11 zones of district Udhampur took part in the tournament.

In Kabaddi under 14 years Boys category, Zone Chenani won while Zone Pancheri was the Runner up.

In Kabaddi under 17 years Boys category, Zone Udhampur won while Zone Bebey came out as Runner up.

In Volleyball U/14yrs Boys category, Zone Chenani won whereas zone Udhampur was the Runner up.

In Volleyball U/17yrs Boys category, Zone Chenani won while Zone Ghordi stood as Runner up

Similarly, in Kho-Kho U/14yrs Boys category, Zone Chenani won whereas Zone Udhampur came out as Runner up.

Moreover, in Kho-Kho U/17yrs Boys category, Zone Cnenani won while zone Udhampur was the Runner up.

In weight category 40 to 45 under17yrs, Jagir singh of Zone Kulwanta won.

While weight category 46 to 50, Rohit kumar of Zone Majalta won the competition while in weight category 51 to 55 Amit kumar of Zone Ghordi won the match.

In weight category 56 to 60, Arun Sharma of zone Ramnagar won.

Besides, in wrestling weight category 35 to 40 U/14yrs, Manjeet Singh of zone Udhampur emerged as the winner.

While weight category 30 to 35, Arjun singh of Zone Jib won while in weight category 46 to 50, Switter Singh of Zone Udhampur won the match.