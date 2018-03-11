District Level Committee meeting

Ten applications for land conversion to be disposed off each week: DC Srinagar
Srinagar:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Saturday said that at least ten applications submitted for land conversion will be disposed off each week.
He said this while chairing a meeting of the District Level Committee which met here to consider the genuineness of claims as made in the land conversion applications picked up for up disposal today.
The DC said all cases to be picked up for disposal by the Committee will be thoroughly scrutinized, adding that all related aspects will be studied before clearing a case.
He instructed the inspection division and concerned departments to ensure NOCs are issued in time for the meeting of the Committee.
Dr Shah also instructed the concerned officers to ensure that all such cases as put before the committee for clearance include there pictorial and google-map evidence.
