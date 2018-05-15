Army Goodwill School bag 13 medals
Srinagar:
Students of Army Goodwill School Hanzik brought laurels to their families and the School, after securing top honours in the recently concluded District Kickboxing Championship organised by District Budgam Kickboxing Association.
The Championship was held at Government Degree College, Beerwa on 12 May 2018 wherein a total of 320 students from 10 schools and six clubs had participated. During the competition, students of AGS Hanzik secured six gold medals, two silver medals and five bronze medals. This outstanding performance by the students was highly appreciated and the gold medalists will now represent at the State Level Championship.