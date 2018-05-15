About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DISTRICT KICKBOXING CHAMPIONSHIP

Published at May 15, 2018 04:14 AM 0Comment(s)381views

Army Goodwill School bag 13 medals 


Srinagar:

 Students of Army Goodwill School Hanzik brought laurels to their families and the School, after securing top honours in the recently concluded District Kickboxing Championship organised by District Budgam Kickboxing Association.
The Championship was held at Government Degree College, Beerwa on 12 May 2018 wherein a total of 320 students from 10 schools and six clubs had participated. During the competition, students of AGS Hanzik secured six gold medals, two silver medals and five bronze medals. This outstanding performance by the students was highly appreciated and the gold medalists will now represent at the State Level Championship.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top