District Fund Office issues schedule for reconciliation of GPF, SLI accounts

June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The district fund office, Jammu on Tuesday issue schedule for reconciliation of GPF and SLI accounts here.

As per an official handout, all the DDOs of Jammu District in respect of J&K Government Departments subscribing towards GPF and SLI account have been asked to attend the office of the Chief Accounts Officer District Fund Office Jammu in working hours personally or through their responsible representative as per the schedule date and time mentioned against each along with relevant record i.e. statement of 01/2019 to 03/2019, letter of acceptance and Policy Bond, so that GPF/SLI figures for the period of 4th Quarter could be reconciled without further delay.

As per the schedule, 06-06-2019 to 15-06-2019 have been fixed for Education department, 17-06-2019 to 22-06-2019 for Medical, 24-06-2019 to 28-06-2019 for Irrigation, 29-06-2019 to 04-07-2019 for PHE, 06-07-2019 to 16-07-2019 for Electric, 17-07-2019 to 22-07-2019 for Forest, 23-07-2019 to 27-07-2019 for Agriculture, 29-07-2019 to 03-08-2019 for Revenue, 05-08-2019 to 10-08-2019 for Animal Husbandry, 14-08-2019 to 19-08-2019 for Stationery & Press, Information, Fisheries, State Motor Garage, Geology and Mining, 20-08-2019 to 23-08-2019 for Municipality & Justice, Excise and Commercial Taxes while 26-08-2019 to 07-09-2019 have been fixed for all the remaining departments, the official added.

