District Employment and Counselling Centre organises Job fair at Doda

March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Doda, Dr. Sagar D. Doifode, Saturday inaugurated a job fair organized by the District Employment and Counselling Centre, here.

The official spokesperson said the Deputy Director Employment, GM DIC other officers were present on the occasion.

Interacting with job seekers, the DDC exhorted upon them to avail employment/self-employment schemes being implemented by different departments.

He complimented the employment department for roping in private companies working within the district/division to provide employment to educated unemployed youth of the district.

He urged upon the students and unemployed youth not to remain dependent on public sector alone and instead avail opportunities in ever diversifying private sector and self-employment opportunities available through government schemes.

Over a thousand un-employed educated youth and students of Degree College and other institutions participated in the job fair.

Earlier, officers from line departments and private companies explained in detail, nature of posts and self-employment opportunities available with their respective organizations and departments.

Deputy Director Employment, Shayesta Sultana, spoke during the inaugural ceremony and educated the participants about different employment and self-employment schemes run by the Government.

Dozens of stalls were set up by the line departments of the district in the fair to create awareness about the self-employment schemes.

