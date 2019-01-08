District disaster management plan reviewed in Budgam

Budgam, January 7:
District Development Commissioner Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar Monday reviewed the District Disaster Management Preparedness and restoration of services post snowfall here at a meeting of concerned departments.
Emphasizing on the foolproof readiness, the DDC directed the concerned departments to submit list of their available resources and demands and pendency in respect of preparedness so that the objective to ensure prompt and effective response towards disaster mitigation is achieved.
For release of payments made on the restoration works of various projects, schemes and government structures damaged due to various climatic disasters in recent past, the DDC instructed officers to submit their expenditure bills through proper SOPs.
She also directed concerned to submit their lists of procurement of necessary gadgets and safety equipments for the prompt response towards various manmade and natural disasters.
The DDC also directed the concerned to conduct safety audits of building and government structure including hospitals and education institutions, mock drills and training for volunteers for better disaster management system under capacity building.