District Congress expels workers in Srinagar

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The District Congress Committee (DCC) Srinagar has expelled party workers from the basic membership of the party, with immediate effect.

In a statement the District Congress Committee Srinagar has confirmed the expulsion of Dr. Sayeed Ahmad, Saira Sameer and Zahid Bashir from the basic members of the party informing that these workers have no association with the party any more.

The DCC Srinagar in view of anti-party activities has expelled Dr. Sayeed and others saying that they are no more associated with the Congress party. KNS