District administration Shopian establishes helpline

Rising Kashmir NewsShopian, Feb 07
: In view of the heavy snowfall Shopian administration has advised people to contact Helpline numbers in case of any emergency.
The official spokesperson said that general people of district Shopian have been asked to contact given numbers in case of any emergency /exigency.
The snow clearance helpline control room has Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Tehsildar Shopian, Executive Officer Municipal Committee, and officials from R&B, PHE, Mechanical Engineering and PDD Departments, available for general public.
People can contact the control room on 01933- 260984, 01933- 260987, ADC on 9419027001, ACR on 9419128895, Tehsildar Shopian on 9906113873,Tehsildar Keller on 7006599504, Executive Officer Municipal Committee on 9596041676.