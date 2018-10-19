District Administration Shopian acts tough on illegal mining

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 18:
Acting tough on the illegal mining at Rambiara Nallah of district Shopian, District Development Commissioner Dr Owais Ahmed directed for the seizure of vehicles and detention of the people involved.
The official spokesperson said during the action against violators a total of twenty vehicles including tippers, tractors, JCB, and excavators were seized in a single day.
DDC Shopian Dr Owais Ahmed said that illegal mining in water channels poses a serious threat to the environment. He said that unscientific mining without mining plan can have serious consequences and may lead to a change of course of river endangering habitations near these water bodies. He further said the crackdown on illegal mining will continue and warned violators of tough action as per rules.