About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Admin throws open Tourist Complex Athwatoo

The Tourist Complex at Athwatoo Bandipora has been thrown open for public soon after its completion by Wullar Mansbal Development Authority at the cost of Rs 4 crore.
An official in Bandipora said that the district administration was keen to complete the construction of this complex owing to the public demand for having an accommodation for tourists in the most visited tourist spot in Bandipora.
About 12 kilometer from the district headquarters, Athwatoo village is tucked between two mountains with lush green forests while the Madhumati stream flows through the heart of it.
The hamlet has been favorite place for adventure tourists as thousands of people including locals visit the place in summers.
Before 90s, the hamlet was thronged by the foreign tourists who would stay in the village for fishing as the trout fish is found in abundance in the fresh waters of Madhumati.
Owing to limited accommodating present in the areas, the tourist preferred to return to Bandipora or Srinagar in the evening. However with the addition of accommodation at the spot, the village is expected to witness more rush of tourists.
Officials said due to lack of accommodation tourists earlier preferred to visit the place during the day only and now more tourists will prefer to stay in lush green forests of Athwatoo and enjoy the natural beauty. He said the infrastructure available shall give a flip to the local economy and will help to uplift the socio-economic status of the people living in these areas. Officials said the complex was built with the sole aim of giving impetus to the tourism potential of Athwatoo as the village has remained the tourist attraction since long. He said more projects are in pipeline that will give tourism a boost in Bandipora,
The tourist complex on the banks of Madhumati consists of 10 room building with attached washrooms, dining hall, two rain shelters, cafeteria, two jetties, and a lawn spread across more than 2 Kanals of land.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza recently chaired a meeting of officers wherein he directed the officers of Tourism department to highlight the Tourist spots of Bandipora so that more tourists are attracted to Bandipora. Mirza said that the administration contemplates to make a tourist corridor in the district with specific weekend packages so that once a tourist comes to Bandipora, she/he visits all the places of attraction including the Wullar, Gurez, Athwatoo and other places. He said government is also keen to promote adventure tourism in the district.
Meanwhile the locals hailed the District Administration for opening the tourist complex for public and hoped that this season more tourists will visit Athwatoo.

Latest News

Former BJP activist injured after being shot at by gunmen in Tral

Former BJP activist injured after being shot at by gunmen in Tral

May 02 | Agencies
Restrictions imposed in Shopian district for one month

Restrictions imposed in Shopian district for one month

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Gurez, Sonmarg receive fresh snowfall, rain lashes other parts of Kash ...

Gurez, Sonmarg receive fresh snowfall, rain lashes other parts of Kash ...

May 02 | Agencies
Doctor, son held after woman dies at hospital in Akhnoor

Doctor, son held after woman dies at hospital in Akhnoor

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Cong conceded walkover to BJP in J&K vis-a-vis optics: Omar

Cong conceded walkover to BJP in J&K vis-a-vis optics: Omar

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Former BJP MLA detained in assault case in Jammu

Former BJP MLA detained in assault case in Jammu

May 02 | Agencies
Youth goes missing in Kangan Ganderbal

Youth goes missing in Kangan Ganderbal

May 02 | Umar Raina
BSNL launches

BSNL launches 'Bharat Fibre' broadband service in Pulwama

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Press freedom under serious threat from govts worldwide: IPI

Press freedom under serious threat from govts worldwide: IPI

May 02 | Press Trust of India
US signs over $1 billion missile contracts as it exits arms treaty: Re ...

US signs over $1 billion missile contracts as it exits arms treaty: Re ...

May 02 | Agencies
Pakistan military too must take right decisions: US

Pakistan military too must take right decisions: US

May 02 | Press Trust of India
CBSE Class XII results announced

CBSE Class XII results announced

May 02 | RK Web News
Afghans call for ceasefire as huge peace summit wraps up

Afghans call for ceasefire as huge peace summit wraps up

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Mirwaiz condemns youth detentions in South Kashmir

Mirwaiz condemns youth detentions in South Kashmir

May 02 | RK Online Desk
All members should abide by UN decision on Azhar: UN chief

All members should abide by UN decision on Azhar: UN chief

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Musharraf requests Pak court to postpone trial in treason case

Musharraf requests Pak court to postpone trial in treason case

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Why Imran wants Modi to continue as India

Why Imran wants Modi to continue as India's PM, asks Chidambaram

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Traffic suspnded on Mughal road after landslides

Traffic suspnded on Mughal road after landslides

May 02 | RK Online Desk
Schools closed after cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Schools closed after cross-LoC firing in Poonch's Kerni sector

May 02 | Nazim Ali Manhas
India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

May 02 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Govt forces detain 26 youth from Shopian, Pulwama villages

Govt forces detain 26 youth from Shopian, Pulwama villages

May 02 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Admin throws open Tourist Complex Athwatoo

              

The Tourist Complex at Athwatoo Bandipora has been thrown open for public soon after its completion by Wullar Mansbal Development Authority at the cost of Rs 4 crore.
An official in Bandipora said that the district administration was keen to complete the construction of this complex owing to the public demand for having an accommodation for tourists in the most visited tourist spot in Bandipora.
About 12 kilometer from the district headquarters, Athwatoo village is tucked between two mountains with lush green forests while the Madhumati stream flows through the heart of it.
The hamlet has been favorite place for adventure tourists as thousands of people including locals visit the place in summers.
Before 90s, the hamlet was thronged by the foreign tourists who would stay in the village for fishing as the trout fish is found in abundance in the fresh waters of Madhumati.
Owing to limited accommodating present in the areas, the tourist preferred to return to Bandipora or Srinagar in the evening. However with the addition of accommodation at the spot, the village is expected to witness more rush of tourists.
Officials said due to lack of accommodation tourists earlier preferred to visit the place during the day only and now more tourists will prefer to stay in lush green forests of Athwatoo and enjoy the natural beauty. He said the infrastructure available shall give a flip to the local economy and will help to uplift the socio-economic status of the people living in these areas. Officials said the complex was built with the sole aim of giving impetus to the tourism potential of Athwatoo as the village has remained the tourist attraction since long. He said more projects are in pipeline that will give tourism a boost in Bandipora,
The tourist complex on the banks of Madhumati consists of 10 room building with attached washrooms, dining hall, two rain shelters, cafeteria, two jetties, and a lawn spread across more than 2 Kanals of land.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza recently chaired a meeting of officers wherein he directed the officers of Tourism department to highlight the Tourist spots of Bandipora so that more tourists are attracted to Bandipora. Mirza said that the administration contemplates to make a tourist corridor in the district with specific weekend packages so that once a tourist comes to Bandipora, she/he visits all the places of attraction including the Wullar, Gurez, Athwatoo and other places. He said government is also keen to promote adventure tourism in the district.
Meanwhile the locals hailed the District Administration for opening the tourist complex for public and hoped that this season more tourists will visit Athwatoo.

News From Rising Kashmir

;