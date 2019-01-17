District Admin Shopian sets up winter control room

Shopian, January 16:
In view of the inclement weather conditions, district Administration Shopian has set up winter control room for the benefit of the general public.
The control room comprises of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Tehsildar Shopian, Executive Officer Municipal Committee, and officials from R&B, PHE, Mechanical Engineering and PDD Departments.
In case of any exigency, General public can contact the control room on the Contact Nos 01933- 260984, 01933- 260987, ADC on 9419027001, ACR on 9419128895, Tehsildar Shopian on 9906113873,Tehsildar Keller on 7006599504, Executive Officer Municipal Committee on 9419027348.