District Admin Shopian launches market checking drive

Rising Kashmir NewsShopian:
Pursuant to the directions of District Development Commissioner Shopian, Dr Owais Ahmed, a special checking squad comprising Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Food Safety Officer, Naib Tehsildar, officials from FCS&CA Municipality and other departments today inspected various shops of Shopian town.
During the special drive, Rs 11300 were realised as fine from 98 offenders. Besides, some eatable items, mustard oil, flour and rotten vegetables were destroyed. A sizeable quantity of polythene was also seized. The shopkeepers and store owners were directed to sell the items as per rate list and those indulging in violations will be brought to book.
The team also visited some places where sacrificial animal have been kept for sale by dealers and directed them to charge the rates approved by the government and display the rate-list.
During market checking, some medical stores were also checked and the owners were directed to maintain the medicine management register as per format devised by the Health Department while one medical shop has been put on notice for violating certain norms.