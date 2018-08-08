District Admin Kupwara issues Sports Calendar

KUPWARA, AUGUST 07:
According to the District Youth Services and Sports Officer Kupwara, the District Administration Kupwara is organizing various sports activities during the current year. For this purpose, sports calendar has been issued to carry out the disciplines of cricket and volleyball at zonal level, and the disciple of football at Tehsil level.
In zonal level competitions, 24 teams (12 each disciple) shall register their names at their respective Zonal Physical Education Offices, while as the teams participating at tehsil level are informed to register their names at District Youth Services and Sports Office Kupwara latest by 11th of August 2018.
The competitions will be open for all age groups.
As per the schedule, the competitions will be held w.e.f. 18th August 2018 to 10th September 2018 across the district.