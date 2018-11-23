Dissolution of Assembly a joke on democracy: BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha

Srinagar:
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday condemned the dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.
According to IANS report speaking to the media, the MP from Patna termed the dissolution as a joke on democracy.
When asked about working against party interests, IANS quoted Sinha as saying that he was always a votary of democracy and spoke in the national interest and would continue to do so even if it was taken by his partymen in the wrong spirit.
“If working for good of the nation is concerned them I am a rebel,” IANS quoted Sinha as saying.
He also reiterated that he would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and said that in the eventuality of his being expelled from the BJP, many options were open to him.
The party veteran had on Wednesday hit out at the BJP leadership calling it a “one man show and a two-man army”.
He had also slammed the party top brass for sidelining veterans like L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.
Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the state assembly as both Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti staked claim to form the government in the state.
The order came after both Mehbooba Mufti staked a claim for the formation of the government in alliance with Congress with outside support from National Conference, taking their collective total to 56, followed by people’s Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone’s claim that he has the support of 26 BJP legislators and 18 others, which would cross the majority mark of 44.