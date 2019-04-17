About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 17, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Dissociate from Jamaat, JKLF: Govt to employees

The State government Tuesday asked all government employees to desist from associating either directly or indirectly with Jamaa-e-Islami (JeI) or Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) as Government of India has declared both “unlawful”.
As per a circular issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), to all administrative secretaries, the State government employees have been informed to disassociate themselves with the two organisations failing which action against them would be initiated under Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971.
“The Central Government vide notification Nos S O 1069 (E) dated February 28, 2019 and S O l403 (E) dated March 22 2019 has declared Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir (JeI) and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Muhammad Yasin Malik faction), as unlawful associations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967,” the circular states.
“Consequent upon this, association or participation, direct or indirect, of any Government employee with the unlawful associations Jamaat or JKLF would attract provisions of Jammu Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971,” the circular reads.
The circular states that all government employees should desist from associating, directly or indirectly, with these “unlawful associations” in any manner whatsoever and “those associated, if any, directly or indirectly, are advised to dissociate themselves forthwith failing which there will be administrative consequences”.
The circular has asked all the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of the Departments, Managing Directors and District Development Commissioners to inform all the government employees working under them so that they can disassociate from the two organisations.
The circular states that pursuant to Jamaat and JKLF being ban, the Jammu and Kashmir Home department has issued the required notifications to give effect to the notifications of the Government of India and authorised District Magistrates and Police officers to take necessary action.
Last month, the Government of India had imposed a ban on JKLF along with Jamaat which was banned earlier.
The top leadership of both the organisations was arrested and continues to be in detention.
However, Government of India had clarified that the orphanages and schools run by Jamaat would not be sealed.

 

 

