Dissent in PDP after party says won’t contest from two Jammu seats

March 25, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

Tak writes to leadership, seeks review of decision

Former MLC and senior PDP leader form Chenab Valley, Firdous Ahmed Tak, on Sunday expressed dismay party’s decision of not fielding any candidate in two parliamentary constituencies of Jammu division.

This decision was taken by the PDP leadership after wider consultation; and suggestion by the district leadership to former Minister Mehbooba Mufti during her recent visit to Jammu.

Reacting to the PDP’s decision, Firdous Tak told Rising Kashmir that he has filed a review petition before the PDP’s Parliamentary Affair Committee to reconsider the decision of not fielding the candidate.

In his facebook post, Tak wrote Doda-Udhampur Lok Sabha Constituency has around 8.5 lakh Muslims population against 15 lakh Hindus as per census 2011. “BJP is contesting on Hindutva. Congress has a candidate whose family butchered 6 lakh Muslims in 1947.”

“Dogra Swabiman Sangathan (DSS) is asking me (Chenab Valley) (sic) to vote to uphold Dogra pride (and I am not unfortunately a Dogra). NC bartered me to Congress for easy contest to Dr Farooq Abdullah. National Panthers Party has been propagating trifurcation at the cost of my interests. My own party is sacrificing me in the name of ‘saving secularism’. What am I, and who am I.......Where is my part of sunshine......”, he wrote on the Facebook expressing his resentment to the PDP’s decision.

He told Rising Kashmir that “PDP cadre in Chenab Valley did not agree with the PDP leadership’s decision because the valley has own aspiration and requirements of development.”

He alleged that one political party is “blood thirsty of Muslims, and another political party gets votes from Chenab Valley, and then ignores Chenab Valley, while watching the interests of Jammu”.

“I have been assured by senior PDP leaders that matter will be put before the PAC for re-consideration. If decision is not re-considered, then we will decide our further course of action,” Tak told Rising Kashmir.

When asked whether he will contest independently, he said “It is premature to say whether I will contest elections independently, but we have opened all our options. Some senior party leaders have assured that they will seriously review the request.”

Pertinently, PDP’s district president in Kishtwar Sheikh Nasir has welcomed the decision of PDP of not fielding candidate.

“We had told Mehbooba Mufti that it would not be good to field any candidate from two parliamentary constituencies of Jammu-Poonch and Doda-Udhampur-Kathua because our party would not be able to win, but the votes which we will get will give opportunity to BJP to win,” said a senior PDP leader, who wished anonymity.

Quoting party meeting with PDP Chief prior to the PAC decision, he told Rising Kashmir that “In case, we field our candidates and BJP wins. PDP will be blamed like we were blamed for forming Government with them in 2014 and it would not be good for the party. Instead, we should support a common candidate i.e. Congress candidates.”