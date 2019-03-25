Dissent essence of democracy: Madni

March 25, 2019 |

Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Sartaj Madni on Sunday accused Government of India (G0I) of adding fuel to the fire and increasing alienation by imposing bans on religious and political organisations like Jamat-e-Islami and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

Talking to local newsgathering agency Kashmir News Service (KNS) Madni said, “Though dissent is the essence of democracy but Government of India is adding fuel to the fire by banning religious and political organisations like Jamat-e-Islami and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). Banning political and religious activities would increase alienation brewing among the people while reconciliation of people is the mother of all conflicts in Jammu and Kashmir state.”

He asked the Government of India to take immediate measures for political reconciliation instead of taking provocative measures which would only deepen the alienation and henceforth the current crisis in Kashmir.

Congress replaces Baramulla LS candidate

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee has replaced Salman Soz for Baramulla-Kupwara with a new face Haji Farooq Ahmed Mir.

Earlier, Congress had announced the name of Salman Soz for their north Kashmir seat.

“Yes...we have made a rethink and have replaced Salman Soz with Haji Farooq,” PCC president, Ghulam Ahmad Mir told local newsgathering agency Kashmir News Service (KNS).

For rest of the seats, names of candidates will be cleared in coming days, Mir said. NC has already fielded Akbar Lone for Baramulla-Kupwara, while for PDP Qayoom Wani will contest on the seat. For Jammu-Poonch, NC will not field any candidates as per the pre-poll alliance agreement between the two parties.