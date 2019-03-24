Dissent essence of democracy, bans adding fuel to fire: Madni

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior leader Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sartaj Madni on Sunday accused Government of India of adding fuel to the fire and increasing alienation by imposing bans on religious and political organisations like Jamat-e-Islami and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

Madni said "though dissent is the essence of democracy but GoI is adding fuel to the fire by banning religious and political organisations like Jamat-e-Islamic and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF)."

He said banning political and religious activities would "increase alienation brewing among the people while reconciliation of people is the mother of all conflicts in Jammu and Kashmir state."

He asked the GoI to take immediate measures for political reconciliation instead of taking provocative measures which would only deepen the alienation and henceforth the current crisis in Kashmir. (KNS)