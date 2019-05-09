Disqualify Jitendra Singh, Vikramaditya for alleged violation of ECI norms: JKNPP

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Alleging “massive use of dirty money besides invoking communal passions, by both BJP and Congress” in Udhampur Parliamentary elections, JKNPP Chairman, Harsh Dev Singh on Wednesday demanded disqualification of Dr. Jitendra Singh and Vikramaditya Singh from said elections.

As per a statement, he alleged that “not only were the polls completed polarized by the two parties in Udhampur constituency but the brazen use of money power had completely eroded the sanctity of elections and made the most contemptuous mockery of democracy”.

He was addressing public meetings in Lehri, Bai Kannada, Babey villages of Ramnagar constituency.

Ridiculing the statement of Congress candidate, Vikramaditya Singh, levelling allegations of “rigging and manipulations” against BJP, Singh said that Congress itself had indulged in massive booth capturing in erstwhile Doda District.

“Congress and BJP were equally to blame for reducing democracy to a farce. He said that the people must see through the game plan of these parties which having failed to address public aspirations were using money and muscle power besides religion for vote bank politics.”

Terming the alleged “brazen display of money power” in current elections as antithesis to free and fair elections, Singh said that fast changing political narrative in the country had rendered democracy redundant.

“Most alarming aspect of such money politics was its blatant disregard by authorities concerned and ECI. Ladakh episode had projected the BJP in its true colours with even media men filing complaints of bribery attempts against the top leadership of saffron party.”

“Non-initiation of any action against anyone despite huge currency notes having been recovered in a truck during Anantnag elections last week. Despite regular reports of black money having been transported during elections by politicians including huge bundles of cash noticed in the cavalcades of BJP and Congress leaders, the concerned authorities had shamelessly acquiesced in the process,” he added

Expressing shock over the alleged “open defiance” of expenditure norms of ECI by BJP and Congress in Udhampur Parliamentary constituency,. Singh said that there was none to take cognizance despite complaints.

“Thousands of buses and matadors were used to ferry passengers to Kathua on April 14th to attend the BJP election rally addressed by Narendra Modi and party candidate Jitendra Singh in which several crores were spent on transport, ‘podiums’, ‘pandals’, chartered planes besides banners, hoardings and other publicity materials and campaigns. Likewise, in the BJP rally addressed by its party chief Amit Shah in Udhampur to canvass for the same candidate, thousands of vehicles had been hired without any accounting having been given for that,” said Singh.

Similarly, he added, campaign through helicopters was carried out in all assembly segments by Congress “in which millions and crores were spent without any accountability whatsoever during the rallies of National leaders of Congress alongwith the party candidate”.

“ Congress candidate from Udhampur Vikramaditya Singh spent several crores on his campaign without accounting for the same in the Expenditure registers. With democratic rights of the poor opponents having been throttled by use of illegitimate money,” Singh alleged.

“ECI must prove its unbiased credentials and consider the disqualification of Dr. Jitendra Singh and Vikramaditya Singh for having defied the expenditure ceilings prescribed under Election laws.”