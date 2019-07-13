'Disproportionate' TPR in Kupwara schools hampers academics

July 13, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

The government schools of frontier district Kupwara face dearth of teaching staff—causing disproportionate Teacher-Pupil-Ratio (TPR) in a number of schools.

Officials in School Education Department (SED) told Rising Kashmir that there are number of government schools with disproportionate TPR include Government Primary School (GPS) Gratnad, Government Middle School (GMS) Bangla and GMS Laddah.

He said most of the schools in the district have disproportionate TPR wherein the government schools have either surplus students or deficit of teachers.

The disproportionate TPR is one of the main reasons which hamper the academics and ultimately give nativity to literacy rate.

According to officials, the School Education Department (SED) has posted only three teachers against the 104 students enrolled in GMS Bangla.

Similiraily, in GMS Laddah more than 150 students are enrolled, however the government have deputed just four teachers to teach them.

Likewise, two teachers have been posted to teach over 53 students enrolled in Government primary school Gratnad.

According to the education department guidelines, Teacher-Pupil ratio should be 1:30, a teacher for 30 students, however, due to least number of schools in the district results in such skewed rationalization.

Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Mohammad Younis Malik was not available to comment on the issue.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kupwara, Mohammad Shafi War said, “Actually we have posted two teachers in all primary schools and the issue is that the overall Teacher-Pupil-Ratio (TPR) in Kupwara district is 1:13; however the government norms are 1:30.”

He said, “There are some Primary and Middle schools in the district that have 7-9 classes but have very low enrolment—In those schools we are posting teachers as per Class Teacher Ratio (CTR) rather than TPR.”

War said that the major problem in Kupwara district is that more than 400 master grade vacancies and over 215 teacher grade posts are lying vacant due to which the education sector gets hampered.