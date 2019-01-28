Disproportionate pupil-teacher ratio in Ganderbal schools

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Jan 27:
In a bizarre state, most of the schools in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district have disproportionate pupil-teacher Ratio (TPR) whereas the schools have either surplus students or teacher deficit.
The Government Middle and Primary School in Patipoikhun village of the district has been clubbed in which 2 teachers are teaching just 2 students and another clubbed school in Dedrembagh village have also the same TPR (2:2).
Similarly, Government Primary School (GPS) Tablipora Kujjar of the district has an enrolment of 5 students who are being taught by 2 teachers.
Likewise, in another clubbed school (Middle and Primary) in Kawbagh of the district, 2 teachers are deployed for just 6 students in the school.
According to the education department guidelines, Teacher-Pupil ratio should be 1:30, a teacher for 30 students, however, due to least number of schools in the district results in such skewed rationalization.
The Government Boys High School (GBHS) Gogji Gund in the district has an enrolment of 64 students and the government has posted 15 teachers there. However, according to the school education norms, there shall have been only 2 teachers posted.
Similarly, the school in Astan Mohalla, Gutlibagh of the main zone of the district has no student enrolled and 2 teachers are posted there. In Government Middle School (GMS) Wavil Wador 10 teachers are for 180 students, in GPS Sahi Pora 1 teacher is for 6 students, GPS Parray Mohalla Wayil Balla also has 2 teachers for 8 students and in GPS Chanhar Balla 2 teacher are teaching 7 students enrolled there.
In GPS Check-Pora Yarmuqam of Kangan zone, 2 teachers are posted whereas no student is enrolled and in the same zone, MPS Bhat Mohalla Yarmuqam has 1 teacher for a single student.
Likewise, MS Pati Yarmuqam has 10 teachers posted for 100 students enrolled there.
Pertinently, Rising Kashmir has published a series of stories from 5 other districts of Kashmir valley who are also reeling under the same (TPR) problem.
Director of School Education Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Itoo said that the department is trying hard to rationalize the TPR as soon as possible.
“We are working on rationalizing our teaching staff and very soon we will streamline the pupil-teacher ratio,” Itoo said.