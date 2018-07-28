Disposal of grievances since imposition of Guv’s Rule

Srinagar, July 27:
Since the imposition of Governor’s Rule, from 20th June till 27th July, 2018, the Grievance Cell received 7445 complaints/grievances, of which 6924 have been disposed of/forwarded to the concerned quarters for their timely redressal; and 1040 complaints/grievances are under process. During this period, Governor’s Secretariat received 2613 complaints/grievances, of which 2454 complaints have been disposed of/forwarded to the concerned quarters and 159 are under process. In total, during this period 10058 grievances were received, 9378 have been disposed/forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal and 1199 grievances are under process as on 27.7.2018.