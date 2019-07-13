About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Disposal of grievances done swiftly during Governor’s rule

 Since the imposition of governor’s rule, during 20th June 2018, the Grievance Cell (including Governor’s Secretariat) received 77065 complaints/grievances of which 76682 have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 383 complaints / grievances are under process.
Similarly, on the directions of Governor, all the four Advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations/ deputations and individuals both at Srinagar and in Jammu as per the schedule and are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments.

 

