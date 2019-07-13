Disposal of grievances done swiftly during Governor’s rule

Since the imposition of governor’s rule, during 20th June 2018, the Grievance Cell (including Governor’s Secretariat) received 77065 complaints/grievances of which 76682 have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 383 complaints / grievances are under process.
Similarly, on the directions of Governor, all the four Advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations/ deputations and individuals both at Srinagar and in Jammu as per the schedule and are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments.
Since the imposition of governor’s rule, during 20th June 2018, the Grievance Cell (including Governor’s Secretariat) received 77065 complaints/grievances of which 76682 have been dealt with/forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 383 complaints / grievances are under process.
Similarly, on the directions of Governor, all the four Advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations/ deputations and individuals both at Srinagar and in Jammu as per the schedule and are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments.