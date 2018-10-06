Dismissal of plea by SC our victory: Deepika

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 5:
The counsel for Kathua rape and murder victim Deepika Rajawat has termed the dismissal of plea that sought CBI probe into the case as her victory.
“The Supreme Court today dismissed the plea that was filed for CBI inquiry into the Kathua minor rape case on the grounds that the investigation has reached an advanced stage and the case can’t be referred to CBI,” Deepika said.
She said the decision by the Supreme Court is a victory and “we are heading for final victory.” (KNS)