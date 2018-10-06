About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Dismissal of plea by SC our victory: Deepika

Published at October 06, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 5:

 The counsel for Kathua rape and murder victim Deepika Rajawat has termed the dismissal of plea that sought CBI probe into the case as her victory.
“The Supreme Court today dismissed the plea that was filed for CBI inquiry into the Kathua minor rape case on the grounds that the investigation has reached an advanced stage and the case can’t be referred to CBI,” Deepika said.
She said the decision by the Supreme Court is a victory and “we are heading for final victory.” (KNS)

 

