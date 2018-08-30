Dismissal of Article 35-A petitions can prevent catastrophe: Yasin Khan

Police foil KEA protest march to High Court
Police foil KEA protest march to High Court
Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
Amalgam of various traders’ bodies on Wednesday held a sit-in protest against the attempts to abrogate Article 35- A which gives special status to the people of Jammu Kashmir.
Hundreds of members from various traders’ fraternity including Transport fraternity, Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Auto Rikshaw Association and others in the KEA, assembled at near Ghanta Ghar in the commercial hub Lal Chowk to protest against the attempts to abrogate article 35-A.
The protests are against the attempt to challenge the Article 35-A , and appealing the Supreme Court to dismiss the PIL filed by RSS backed NGO “We the Citizens”, challenges the validity of Article 35-A.
The Chairman of Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) and president Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation(KTMF), Mohammad Yasin Khan during the protest said the only peaceful solution to the controversy surroundings attempts to the abrogate Article 35-A is that the case is dismissed.
Khan said the Article 35-A and Article 370 is to safeguard the interests of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh who enjoy special status.
He said revocation of Article 35-A means that people of all these three places will lose their share in the state including jobs and land.
Yasin Khan was speaking on the occasion appealed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask his government to seek dismissal of the case as this had happened twice in the past when similar attempts were made to alter the laws.
“Let New Delhi make efforts for improving the situation and not decaying the prevalent crisis any further as any such attempt will prove catastrophic,” said Khan.
Khan said that all the business communities are willing to sacrifice everything for the safeguard of Article 35-A.
“Any attempt to tinker with these twin laws i.e., Article 370 and 35-A will drag the region towards a catastrophe and the onus of which shall lie on New Delhi alone,” said Khan.
He said that the people of Kashmir are peace-loving and want restoration of sustainable peace so that every sector of life including business community prospers but if our existence is put at stake we won’t hesitate in sacrificing our lives,” said Khan.
Khan appealed the Indian political mainstream Parties and the Civil Society to come to the rescue of the people of the Jammu and Kashmir.
He also extended full support to the protest program given by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).
Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Co-Chairman Farooq Ahmad Dar along with various other Businessman and traders also carried out a protest by assembling at Ghanta Ghar to lodge their protest to express unity over safeguarding the law.
Farooq Ahmad Dar said the police foiled their protest march towards the high Court.
“We were stopped by the police at Jehangir Chowk and they didn't allow us to proceed towards High court,” said Dar.
Dar said that they called for the protest march against the possible abrogation of Article 35-A and we will submit memorandum to Chief Justice of High Court on this issue.
He blamed the government and said that they are implementing the agenda of RSS as they are hell bent to do away with Article 370 which gives Jammu and Kashmir a special status in the country.
Dar said that the protest is aimed to warn the government over attempt to abrogate Article 35-A in the state.
He stressed that the conspiracy to remove Article 35-A is essentially the agenda of communal, divisive and anti democratic forces who want to thrive on uncertainty, discard, hatred and turmoil.
“The state governor should take the case very seriously and should contend it in the Supreme Court vigorously,” said Dar.
m.baseerat7@gmail.com