Disillusioned with BJP, PDP people see Cong as alternative: Mir

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jul 23:
A meeting of senior Congress leaders including senior functionaries of PCC, former legislators and frontal heads of the party reviewed the overall political scenario in the state and devised future course of action “for gearing up the party activities for any future political process and democratic exercise in the state”.
The meeting presided over by PCC chief G A Mir was attended by former ministers, former MP, ex-legislators and prominent leaders of Jammu province.
Mir briefed the meeting about the discussions in the Congress working committee (CWC) held yesterday at Delhi under the Partpresident of Rahul Gandhi.
He apprised the meeting about the important decisions and course of action decided to be taken for the future general elections to the LokSabha and the Assemblies, whereever due to be held shortly.
He told the leaders to gear up the cadres for the forth coming electoral exercises in the state including ULBs and Panchayats besides preparations for the LokSabha and assembly elections.
The participants gave their views on different aspects and issues for strengthening the party and “to emerge stronger in the future elections”. The meeting felt that Congress has the bright chances to emerge as a largest alternative in the State “in view of total disenchantment of the people with other parties especially BJP in Jammu region and PDP in the valley”.
“The people look towards Congress as a strong alternative and it will have to work out appropriate strategies and gear up in every nook and corner to cash on the positive wave in favor of Congress party,” they said.
The participants of the meeting appealed to the party leaders and workers to rise to the occasion “to seize this opportunity and unitedly stand against the communal, divisive and opportunist forces in the state and work for strengthening the party at grass root level”.
The meeting also took stock of the organizational activities and the steps taken for “intensifying the activities at all levels, to meet the future challenges and emerge stronger and victories in every electoral exercise”.
The meeting was attended by MadanLal Sharma, Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla, R.S. Chib, Jugalkishore, Ravinder Sharma, Th. BalbirSingh(MLC), Th. Balwan Singh, SumanBhagat, Parkash Sharma, , KantaBhan, Jahangir Mir, Rajnish Sharma, YogeshSawhney, Th. Manmohan Singh, S. Manjit Singh, Namrata Sharma, InduPawar, Th. Shivdev Singh, Prof. Gharu Ram, Ch. Gahru Ram, Ashok Dogra, Y.V. Sharma, B.S. Sambyal, NeerajKundan, and Suresh Dogra.