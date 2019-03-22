Disgruntled pharmacy graduates rue ‘Govt apathy’

March 22, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Resentment is brewing among unemployed pharmacy graduates in the state—who are not able to apply for any post of pharmacists advertised by the government.

They said the government was yet to recognize role of pharmacy graduates and has failed to come up with policy to engage them.

“We aren’t able to apply for any position of a pharmacist advertised by government as qualification for the same is medical assistant diploma. Our applications are rejected on the pretext that we are over-qualified,” said Rafi Malik, a spokesperson of Association of Pharmacy Graduates J&K.

Recommendations of some of the pharmacy graduates for junior pharmacist posts he said had been withheld by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) citing reason that they possess a degree in pharmacy not diploma in pharmacy.

“When we approached JKSSB for clarification citing J&K Pharmacy ACT 2011 & J&K Pharmacy Amendment Bill 2014, which advocates for higher qualifications for registered pharmacists, the representation was turned down,” he said.

Malik said it is unfortunate that B. Pharm is accepted as a minimum qualification for appointment of pharmacist around the globe except in J&K pushing them to wall.

“States other than J&K have fixed both D. Pharm and B. Pharm as qualification for appointment of pharmacist and the same is stated in Pharmacy Act of India.”

He alleged that JKSSB raises queries against candidates who have relevant qualification for appointment as a pharmacist.

Seeking redressal of their genuine demands, the unemployed graduates said the lack of job opportunities in government sector was jeopardizing their career.

“Lack of recognition and merely any scope of opportunity is adding the miseries of students,” Malik told Rising Kashmir.

They had been approaching the concerned quarters including Health and Medical Education Department but their pleas were never answered.

“Government must wake up. Need of the hour is to meet our genuine demands so as to bridge the gap.”

A pharmacy graduate from Srinagar said the government must recognize the role of pharmacy graduates and create jobs.

“If students from pharmacy background can’t be recruited for junior pharmacist posts, why they advertise posts? If pharmacy has no scope then why they befool us?” he asked.

They demand creation of fresh posts of drug inspectors at block level to inspect and monitor drug stores adding such appointments can pave way for inspection.

“This will absorb the pharmacy graduates and unemployment will be addressed. Due to lack of jobs, pharmacy professionals have no option but to choose other jobs,” he said.

Secretary JKSSB, Ranjeet Singh they are not fixing the eligibility it is the H&ME Department which fixes the eligibility.

“Whatever eligibility we are given by government departments we advertise posts accordingly. We have received some representations and have forwarded to government,” he said.

Principal Secretary to the government H&ME Department, Atal Dulloo was not available for comments.