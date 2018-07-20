About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kupwara Incident

Disfiguring of minor boy is savage beyond imagination: Mehbooba

Published at July 20, 2018 04:14 PM 0Comment(s)1983views


Disfiguring of minor boy is savage beyond imagination: Mehbooba

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Jammu Kashmir former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Friday said that the disfiguring of a minor boy in district Kupwara is savage beyond imagination.  

Mehbooba tweeted: “The charred and disfigured body of a ten year old minor found in Kupwara is savage beyond imagination. If this doesnt shake the faith of our society what will? (sic).”

Pertinently, a charred body of a minor boy, who had gone missing few days back, was recovered from a nallah in north Kashmir's Kupwara district yesterday.

The minor boy, aged ten, has been identified as Omar Farooq Malik.

He was a class 3rd student of Gulgam.

He had gone missing after he left home at 4 pm on Monday.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top