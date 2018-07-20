Disfiguring of minor boy is savage beyond imagination: Mehbooba

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu Kashmir former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Friday said that the disfiguring of a minor boy in district Kupwara is savage beyond imagination.
Mehbooba tweeted: “The charred and disfigured body of a ten year old minor found in Kupwara is savage beyond imagination. If this doesnt shake the faith of our society what will? (sic).”
Pertinently, a charred body of a minor boy, who had gone missing few days back, was recovered from a nallah in north Kashmir's Kupwara district yesterday.
The minor boy, aged ten, has been identified as Omar Farooq Malik.
He was a class 3rd student of Gulgam.
He had gone missing after he left home at 4 pm on Monday.