About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Disengaging contractual workers will push thousands of families to wall: NC

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday expressed dismay over the government order to terminate those appointed on adhoc/contractual/consolidated basis after 2010 saying the move will snatch the livelihood of thousands of employees and brood disenchantment among the youth.
Party’s senior leader, Member parliament elect Muhammad Akbar Lone while censuring the governor administration for the arbitrary order said, “The state is already faced with dire unemployment. The number of unemployed youth is soaring with each passing day. The state already lacks in avenues and a viable private sector. The uncertainty and the tumultuous situation writs large in the state especially in the valley have inadvertently hit tourism sector. Keeping in view the dismal employment prospect in the state, our youth looked for jobs in other parts of the country, however there too they are battling awful treatment and targeted violence at the hands of unruly mobs. Given the fact that every single window of opportunity has been closed for our youth, it is the government sectors of the state that accommodated a good number of our youth. However the recent order of terminating the services of thousands of contractual and adhoc employees will add to the miseries of our youth,” adding, “The move will brood disenchantment among our youth, the imprudent policies, sheer nepotism of the former BJP-PDP government has already disenchanted our youth. This step will further push thousands of families to duress. Besides that the move will obviously hit work in all the vital departments of state ranging from health department to education department.”
He further added that the handicraft sector had already been destroyed by the implementation of GST and that the move of disengaging contractual and adhoc employees would create a crisis in the state. “This is what we have been saying that few advisors of the governor cannot represent the aspirations of the state. In no way can the advisory council replace an elected legislative assembly and a representative cabinet. The governor administration is too isolated from people to understand their woes. I urge the governor administration to revoke the move. It is the prerogative of an elected government to find solution to the problem faced by our state. National Conference in power will undo all the imprudent steps of the previous governments once in power. The party manifesto of Naya Kashmir is loud and clear on the rights of workers. Ensuring ‘Roti, Kapda, and Makan’ to people irrespective of their caste, creed forms the core of our party,” he said.

 

Latest News

Governor to head JKOBC Board in J&K

Governor to head JKOBC Board in J&K

May 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Three including former militant detained under PSA in Kishtwar

Three including former militant detained under PSA in Kishtwar

May 28 | Agencies
Govt proposes construction of Ladakh House-Sarai in New Delhi

Govt proposes construction of Ladakh House-Sarai in New Delhi

May 28 | Agencies
Govt orders cancellation of appointments obtained on certificates issu ...

Govt orders cancellation of appointments obtained on certificates issu ...

May 28 | Agencies
Health Ministry asks MCI to extend last date for PG medical admissions

Health Ministry asks MCI to extend last date for PG medical admissions

May 28 | Press Trust of India
UGC to study quality of PhD thesis for doctoral degrees awarded in las ...

UGC to study quality of PhD thesis for doctoral degrees awarded in las ...

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Tractor driver killed in accident in north Kashmir

Tractor driver killed in accident in north Kashmir's Handwara

May 28 | Rising Kashmir News
2 militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir forest

2 militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir forest

May 28 | Agencies
NC will beat its 1996 tally of 57 seats in assembly elections: Rana

NC will beat its 1996 tally of 57 seats in assembly elections: Rana

May 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Pakistan has nothing to do with Pulwama attack: FM Qureshi

Pakistan has nothing to do with Pulwama attack: FM Qureshi

May 28 | Agencies
Clashes erupt between students, govt forces in Ganderbal

Clashes erupt between students, govt forces in Ganderbal

May 28 | Umar Raina
Two drug peddlers held with heroin, cash in Jammu

Two drug peddlers held with heroin, cash in Jammu

May 28 | Agencies
Pathankot Railway Station sounds alert after inputs about attack

Pathankot Railway Station sounds alert after inputs about attack

May 28 | Agencies
Pak violates ceasefire on IB, LoC: Officials

Pak violates ceasefire on IB, LoC: Officials

May 28 | Agencies
Kartarpur corridor hits roadblock as consensus eludes India, Pak: repo ...

Kartarpur corridor hits roadblock as consensus eludes India, Pak: repo ...

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Gunfight rages in Kokernag forests

Gunfight rages in Kokernag forests

May 28 | RK Online Desk
Zakir Musa killing: College students clash with forces in Sopore

Zakir Musa killing: College students clash with forces in Sopore

May 28 | Noor ul Haq
Attacks on schools in Afghanistan tripled in 2018: UN agency

Attacks on schools in Afghanistan tripled in 2018: UN agency

May 28 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Admin amends reservation rule for border dwellers, backwards areas cat ...

Admin amends reservation rule for border dwellers, backwards areas cat ...

May 28 | PTI
Pak downplays India

Pak downplays India's decision not to invite Imran for Modi's oath-tak ...

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Govt forces launch CASO in Kokernag village

Govt forces launch CASO in Kokernag village

May 28 | RK Online Desk
61 govt forces men, 11 civilians killed in JK in 4 months: MHA

61 govt forces men, 11 civilians killed in JK in 4 months: MHA

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Former militant shot dead in Handwara

Former militant shot dead in Handwara

May 28 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Disengaging contractual workers will push thousands of families to wall: NC

              

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday expressed dismay over the government order to terminate those appointed on adhoc/contractual/consolidated basis after 2010 saying the move will snatch the livelihood of thousands of employees and brood disenchantment among the youth.
Party’s senior leader, Member parliament elect Muhammad Akbar Lone while censuring the governor administration for the arbitrary order said, “The state is already faced with dire unemployment. The number of unemployed youth is soaring with each passing day. The state already lacks in avenues and a viable private sector. The uncertainty and the tumultuous situation writs large in the state especially in the valley have inadvertently hit tourism sector. Keeping in view the dismal employment prospect in the state, our youth looked for jobs in other parts of the country, however there too they are battling awful treatment and targeted violence at the hands of unruly mobs. Given the fact that every single window of opportunity has been closed for our youth, it is the government sectors of the state that accommodated a good number of our youth. However the recent order of terminating the services of thousands of contractual and adhoc employees will add to the miseries of our youth,” adding, “The move will brood disenchantment among our youth, the imprudent policies, sheer nepotism of the former BJP-PDP government has already disenchanted our youth. This step will further push thousands of families to duress. Besides that the move will obviously hit work in all the vital departments of state ranging from health department to education department.”
He further added that the handicraft sector had already been destroyed by the implementation of GST and that the move of disengaging contractual and adhoc employees would create a crisis in the state. “This is what we have been saying that few advisors of the governor cannot represent the aspirations of the state. In no way can the advisory council replace an elected legislative assembly and a representative cabinet. The governor administration is too isolated from people to understand their woes. I urge the governor administration to revoke the move. It is the prerogative of an elected government to find solution to the problem faced by our state. National Conference in power will undo all the imprudent steps of the previous governments once in power. The party manifesto of Naya Kashmir is loud and clear on the rights of workers. Ensuring ‘Roti, Kapda, and Makan’ to people irrespective of their caste, creed forms the core of our party,” he said.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;