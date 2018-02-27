Disempowering the state

According to State Economic Survey 2017 report, Jammu and Kashmir has utilized about 16 percent of the estimated 20,000 MWs hydro-power potential. In this 16 percent, the state has been able to exploit a little over 1200 MWs while as the centre has been harnessing 2009 MWs. Only 42.5 MWs have been harnessed in private sector. Power Development Department, while admitting the potential and its underutilization, said that the department is committed to increase the generation. A senior PDD official said that the biggest problem that the department is facing is regarding the power distribution as aggregate (AT-C) losses of the state are high. However, such a microscopic view does not change the larger context in which the state’s resources and their exploitation have been viewed. The tussle over power projects and their ownership is not over, although it has been pushed aside which is very unfortunate as the state has to purchase power due to the demand-supply gap in the state. According to one report published earlier, the state had spent Rs 30,000 crore on purchase of power in 10 years. As it turns out in the last couple of decades mainstream political leaders have been misleading the people of the state regarding different power projects which have been possible due to central government’s help in the form of capital. For many years now both the policy makers as well as concerned subjects of the state have been arguing over hydro-power potential and securing the capital to launch new projects that would be completely owned by the state. But the way successive governments have yielded to the external pressures, there is little hope of seeing the return of the power projects. Perhaps it is for this reason that the portfolio is held by chief ministers or the next in the political command. It is no shocker that among those rare visits by political executive belonging to Centre, most have been propelled by kick-starting such projects. As a reminder, some days ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit, the then divisional commissioner Jammu visited Baglihar site, probably to ensure everything is alright before the inauguration of Phase II. With several mega hydel projects set up and functional now, people of the state have been anticipating some relief from the dark times due to power shortage. But the daylight robbery of the power continues with mainstream politicians playing the spoilsport. Now read the point in the Development Agenda (in AoA) incorporated to keep the criticism at bay. The coalition government gave it in writing that it will “explore modalities for transfer of Dulhasti and Uri hydro power projects to J&K as suggested by the Rangarajan Committee Report and the Round Table reports.” In the last three years we do not remember of a time when the coalition government raised the issue or even talked about exploring any modality. Government must break its silence.
