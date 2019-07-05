Discussion on report for draft NEP-2019 held

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A discussion on the report for the Draft National Education Policy (NEP), 2019 was held at Ascent Group Study Circle in collaboration with HELP Foundation, J&K here today. A cross section of academicians, school and college teachers and civil society members participated in the discussion.

In a statement issued here Muhammad Shafi Pandit, Former Chairman, JKPSC and Chairman ASCENT Group said the draft education policy of 2019 fails to focus on the question of access and inclusion in the context of the immense disparity and diversity in India. He said the over emphasis on the neo-liberal market orientation seems to commodify education and makes it more inaccessible to the children of the poor and marginal groups.

He also said the over centralization through the bodies like Rashtra Shikshan Ayog hampers the concurrent status of education. The autonomy of various bodies as well as the autonomy of the state of Jammu and Kashmir also comes under threat.

“The state of Jammu and Kashmir is still trying to bring more and more students into higher education and the draft recommendation of 'consolidation' in terms of having larger multi-disciplinary institutions goes against the idea of more inclusive access to good quality education and a focus on specialization,” he added.

The participants aid the state is severely short of good qualified teachers at school and higher education level and needs to focus on appropriate recruitment and frequent professional development. But the detailed mechanisms of performance appraisal and promotions given in the report seem highly centralized and regressive. This makes teachers more vulnerable and open to harassment from the bureaucracy and political and dominant community leaders.

The participants expressed hope that the Government of India will give serious consideration to these suggestions.