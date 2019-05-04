Discussing 3-way N-deal that includes Russia, China: Trump

May 04, 2019 | Press Trust of India

US President Donald Trump has said that he and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were discussing a potential three-way nuclear deal that includes China.

During his interaction with reporters following almost a hour-long conversation with Putin on Friday on various matters, majorly Venezuela, Trump said the talks would first start between the US and Russia and China would join later.

"We're talking about a nuclear agreement where we make less and they make less and maybe even where we get rid of some of the tremendous firepower that we have right now. ... And China is frankly also -- we discussed the possibility of a three-way deal instead of a two-way deal," the CNN reported Trump as saying.

Trump said that he has already spoken to China. "And China, I've already spoken to them.

They very much would like to be a part of that deal. In fact, during the trade talks, we started talking about that," Trump said.

The US President stated that the talks would first start between the US and Russia and would be later joined by China.

"We're going to probably start up something very shortly between Russia and ourselves, maybe to start off. And I think China will be added down the road."

"We'll be talking about nonproliferation. We'll be talking about a nuclear deal of some kind. And I think it will be a very comprehensive one, " he said.