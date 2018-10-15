'Discussed AMU issue with UP Govt'

Srinagar, Oct 14:
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday said his administration has taken up the matter related to the wellbeing of Aligarh Muslim University students from the Valley with the Uttar Pradesh government.
The governor's remarks came a day after three AMU students from Kashmir were suspended and booked for sedition after they allegedly tried to hold a prayer meeting for Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manan Bashir Wani, who was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in north Kashmir on Thursday.
Malik was speaking with youths during an interactive session 'Kashmir Youth Dialogue' organized by the Jammu Kashmir Youth Alliance here.
"The governor assured the youth that his administration has taken up the concern for the wellbeing of Kashmiri students in the Aligarh Muslim University with their administrative counterparts in Uttar Pradesh so that they can carry on with their studies in a safe and secure environment," a government spokesman said.
The spokesman said Malik also informed the participants that to ensure the welfare of youths from Jammu and Kashmir studying in other parts of the country, liaison officers would be designated for areas having a high number of students from the state.
The liaison officers would act as a point of contact in these states for the students to get their concerns presented and addressed, he said.
MLA Langate Sheikh Abdul Rasheed took out a protest march here in "solidarity" with the Kashmiri students of the university.