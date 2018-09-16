Discrimination with ST Community unacceptable: Kadfeen

Srinagar Sept 15:
Senior Congress Leader Kadfeen Chowdhary has expressed serious concern over the discrimination with the ST Community in the State.
Addressing members of ST Community at Party Office in Srinagar, Kadfeen emphasized the members to remain steadfast to fights for the rights of the community.
He said discrimination with ST Community or any other community is unacceptable to Congress Party.
Chowdhary was addressing prominent Members of the ST Community from various districts in Srinagar today who apprised him about the discrimination and difficulties confronting them while seeking reservation in job quota, besides resolution of other issues confronting them.
Chowdhary while speaking on the occasion said that Congress party will not compromise on the interests of any community in the State and will ensure equal treatment to every section they deserve as per the law of land, he added.
He urged the Governor Administration look into the grievances of the ST Community and ensure requisite reservation in Govt jobs ST Community deserves.
He also said that Congress party has served the people and it will continue to serve every section, equally.