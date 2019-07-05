Discrimination called Reservation

July 05, 2019 | Junaid Ahmad Khan

Reservation is a word which we often come across after an important Entrance exam, government job advertisement or at government offices. 25% of the people in India belong to general caste, 40-45% belongs to OBC’s and rest belongs to SC/ST’s. Astounding as it may sound that only 80% of the general category are tax payers who are pivotal for the ‘Development’ of the country.

The reservation system finds its origin in the age old caste system of India. The Caste system was meant to divide people on the basis of their occupation like teaching and preaching. Firstly we need to understand that the reservation system only divides the society leading to discrimination and conflicts between different sections. It is oppressive and does not find its basis in the texts of casteism. It is actually the antithesis of a communal living.

Currently, as per the government policy, 15% of the government jobs and 15% of the students admitted to universities must be from Scheduled castes and for the Scheduled tribes there is a reservation of about 7.5%. Other than this, the state governments also follow their own reservation policies respectively based upon the population constitution of each state. So nearly 50% seats are reserved.

Today when a student applies for an admission in any university, the admission forms are filled with questions like ’Are you SC/ST or OBC or General Category?’ How does it matter which category does he belong to, what matters is his merit. A category cannot decide whether he is eligible for admission or not. There are many economically backward children belonging to the ‘forward class’ but they cannot get the fruits of such reservation merely by virtue of belonging to the ‘general category’. Sometimes these children belonging to the backward classes do not even deserve and still possess the necessary merit as against a child who studied very hard for months to get a seat, thereby snatching away the opportunity just because belongs to so called ‘reserved category; or caste for which our government provides reservation.

Reservation should be purely made on the basis of the economical conditions of the applicant and nothing else. The kind of reservation policy that our government currently follows does nothing but divides the society into different sections that creates a great divide in the society at large.

Thus reservations are anti-thesis of development and equality. We don’t need reservations based on castes or religion. Reservation if any must be provided to those who have minimal resources and merit should be given equal and due importance in admission procedures as well as in employment opportunities. This way we can be successful in removing caste discrimination and unite the all section s of the society for the common good of the nation.

junaidahmadkhanrk@gmail.com