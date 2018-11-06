Disciplinary action taken against 8 absent employees in Shopian

Shopian, November 05:
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shopian Shabir Ahmad, today paid a surprise visit of various government offices in the District during which 08 officer's /officials, including District Sericulture Officer Ashraf Ali Banday, were found to be unauthorizedly absent from their duties. Taking stern action, the ADC ordered for the disciplinary action against the absentees.
On the occasion, the ADC said that the drive will be held on a routine basis so that the punctuality of government employees is ensured. He also said that district administration is committed to ensuring accountability of Govt functionaries so that people do not suffer due to the paucity of any government service.