Disasters and climate

Dear Editor,
It is a matter of great concern that climate change is causing more havoc than geophysical events (according to a study by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR). India is listed among top five countries in the world with $80 billion in absolute economic loss due to disasters in the last 20 years. What is more worrying for India is the fact that economic losses up to 87% of disasters are not reported, because India is yet to develop a robust mechanism to calculate all disaster losses. According to an agency report annual loss of human lives on account of just floods is an average 1,600, while loss of properties is more than Rs 1,800 crore per year. Besides floods, India has been experiencing hundreds of deaths every year due to storms, heat waves and other extreme weather-related incidents. It is high time for the government and parties to cast aside their political differences and cooperate to come up with a solid plan to eradicate disasters caused by climate change.
Ismail Ansari