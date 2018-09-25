Disaster site

The dumping site at Achan and nearby areas that fall on the outskirts of the city make up one of the most ill-famed localities in the district. Achan, Brari Nambal marshlands and to some extent the Chount Koul have enjoyed that status for the same reasons – foul smell, garbage and health risks. The residents of Soura, Aanchar, Eidgah and Noorbagh, as we are told, are up in arms against the authorities that have been pushing the concerns centered on the dumping site to the backburner. The smell that official nose has not been able to pick does not seem to worry the residents as much as the fear of epidemic. With the ceaseless cycle of dumping the waste and garbage at Achan, the threat of epidemic cannot be ruled out. One Srinagar Municipal Corporation official said that disinfectants are being sprayed 7-8 times a day at the site and admitted that foul smell emanates from the area, but is this shield enough to prevent major outbreak of any disease? One thing that authorities need to bear in mind is that the cleanliness and hygiene in the city cannot be at the cost of devastating some other place. This simply translates to shifting the problem from one place to another, rather it aggravates as secondary issues come to surface, like environmental destruction. However, health remains a priority. Till the government finds a permanent solution without side effects, a team of healthcare experts should visit the site and nearby residential areas to examine the situation. The government should constitute a committee and fix on it the responsibility of drafting site evaluation report. Meanwhile the government can take cues from its policies and measures that were aimed at protecting the environment. More Sewage Treatment Plants need to be commissioned for authorities to manage lesser waste. It is not feasible to relocate the population living in the nearby areas. Neither should it mean that we must find new areas to spread the pollution. All steps that need to be taken should be with the intent that pollution and serious health care threats are completely weeded out. Members from pollution control authorities and environmental experts must also be inducted in the committee, besides the health care officials. It requires a meaningful engagement of concerned people from the mentioned fields and domains that can present the true picture of Achan.