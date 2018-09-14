Disaster Management training held at Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 13:
Disaster preparedness training on first-aid, fire-fighting, search and rescue, followed by mock exercise was imparted to the staff of Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar here today.
The programme was done under the aegis of the Capacity Building programme of the Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project, a World Bank Aided Project, of Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.
The training was conducted by Disaster Management, in collaboration with J&K State Disaster Response Force, Fire & Emergency Services and Red Cross Society. More than 60 employees of the Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar from different sections attended the training session.
The training programme was inaugurated by Deputy Director General, Doordarshan Kendra, P.K. Singh. Others present on the occasion included Director DDK, (Engineering) NL Chauhan, Deputy Director News, Qazi Salman, Director, Disaster Management Aamir Ali, Joint Director Fire & Emergency Services, Bashir Ahmed Shah, Red Cross Trainer Dr IPS Bali and teams from SDRF and NDRF lead by Trainer Aijaz Ahmed of SDRF and Sarwanjit Singh of NDRF.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Director General Doordarshan appreciated the Disaster Management for conducting the life-saving training for the staff and hoped that such programmes would continue to be organized in future so that all the employees can get benefitted.
He said that majority of the disasters cannot be averted, but such training can help minimize the damages due to disasters. Deputy Director (News) welcomed the participants and extended his support to the Department for disseminating awareness through such programmes, which can help in reducing the impacts of disasters.