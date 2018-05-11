Disaster management preparedness plan for Jammu discussed

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
District Development Commissioner, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, also the Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday held a meeting to review the disaster management preparedness in the district.
According to an official, threadbare discussion on preparedness including availability of infrastructure, rescue equipments and existing practice in place in case of a disaster, action taken report regarding various directions issued from time to time and availability of total number of volunteers with Civil Defense, SDRF & Red Cross was held during the meeting.
While discussing the modalities required to be followed in case of disaster, the DDC directed the concerned departments to implement the decisions taken in the meeting in letter and spirit for a foolproof plan to tackle any eventuality in case a disaster hits.
Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kanta Devi, District Statistics & Evaluation Officer, Kamal Kumar Sharma, Secretary IRCS, Dinesh Gupta, Disaster Expert Alok Nanda, Executive Engineers, Irrigation & Flood Control Divisions Jammu, Akhnoor, Deputy Controller Civil Defence Jammu, Akhnoor, DSP SDRF, 2nd Battalion, were also present in the meeting.