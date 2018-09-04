Disaster management preparedness meeting held at Anantnag

Anantnag, September 03:
The District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik, today chaired a meeting of the district officers, engineers of I&FC, R&B, PHE, PDD, Police and SDRF to discuss and ensure the relief and rescue for the people of the district living in low line and flood-prone areas, in case of any natural calamity.
The meeting was informed that sufficient stock of food grains, disaster management kits, sandbags, dewatering pumps, tents and boats have been made available to meet any kind of eventuality, besides various task force committees have been constituted to monitor and tackle the flood like situations whenever a need arises in the district.
It was given out that youth from all over the district have volunteered for taking active part in relief and rescue operations during the floods and other such calamities.
The DDC directed the concerned to procure additional Boats including 20 wooden boats, disaster management kits, first aid kits, water tankers, JCBs, and other basic requirements needed during the floods, besides procuring the satellite phones to ensure proper communication during such situations. EXEN R&B Division Khannabal was directed to ensure the availability of Bailey Bridges if need arises during the floods. He also directed for providing disaster management kits and first aid kits to the youth from all the 181 flood-prone villages and others, who have volunteered for rendering their services during the disasters.
The DDC directed all the district and sectoral officers to remain stationed at the headquarters and also ensure the attendance of their subordinate staff at such times. He also directed all the heads of concerned departments and engineering wings to mobilize their field functionaries and ensure close coordination with each other and anticipate the events to tackle any kind of natural calamity.