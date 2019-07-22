About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Disaster management plan discussed by Reasi admin

 A meeting to discuss District Disaster Management Plan 2019-20 was held on Sunday at a meeting chaired by District Development Commissioner, Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib.
As per an official, in the meeting, it was decided to train and engage volunteers at each tehsil level. The DDC also directed setting up Civil Defense Committee consisting of Tehsildar, SDPO, Home Guards, BMO and some other members. She also directed conducting regular mock drills to stay prepared for any eventuality. Directions were also passed for conducting safety audit of major buildings of the district.
As per an official, thorough discussion was held regarding procurement of rescue machines like earth movers, jack hammers etc. Procurement of equipment and emergency kits including life jackets, inflatable motor boats, sleeping bags, portable ladders and similar items was also discussed.
Medical faculties like emergency medicines, vaccines, anti venom and first aid kits were also discussed. The stock of all such existing facilities was taken by the DDC.
Those present at the meeting included Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajinder Sharma; SSP, Nisha Nathyal, representatives from SDRF, Indian Army among various district officers.

Latest News

Guv inaugurates tourism festival, announces two new degree colleges fo ...

Guv inaugurates tourism festival, announces two new degree colleges fo ...

Jul 21 | Agencies
Man held for posting pic of himself having beef in Tamil Nadu

Man held for posting pic of himself having beef in Tamil Nadu

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Develop Patnitop as trekker

Develop Patnitop as trekker's heaven: Navin Choudhary

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir weary of leaders elected with 10% vote: Jitendra Singh

Kashmir weary of leaders elected with 10% vote: Jitendra Singh

Jul 21 | Rising Kashmir News
Crime Branch questions Naeem Akhtar over alleged irregularities in JKP ...

Crime Branch questions Naeem Akhtar over alleged irregularities in JKP ...

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
UGC may allow pursuing multiple degrees simultaneously

UGC may allow pursuing multiple degrees simultaneously

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Two arrested with charas, 4000 Codeine bottles in Anantnag

Two arrested with charas, 4000 Codeine bottles in Anantnag

Jul 21 |
Teenager dies in Shopian road accident

Teenager dies in Shopian road accident

Jul 21 | Agencies
Police files chargesheet against six associates of Al-Badr militants

Police files chargesheet against six associates of Al-Badr militants

Jul 21 | Agencies
Over 4000 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Over 4000 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Minor girl rescued within hours of abduction in Poonch, accused arrest ...

Minor girl rescued within hours of abduction in Poonch, accused arrest ...

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Former PDP leader Khalil Bandh joins NC

Former PDP leader Khalil Bandh joins NC

Jul 21 | RK Online Desk
3 killed, 10 injured in suicide blast outside hospital in Pakistan

3 killed, 10 injured in suicide blast outside hospital in Pakistan

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Chandrayaan-2 all set for second lunar mission tomorrow

Chandrayaan-2 all set for second lunar mission tomorrow

Jul 21 | Agencies
Army man killed in

Army man killed in 'unprovoked' firing from across LoC: Pak Army

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Boy drowns in Jehlum in Baramulla, rescue operation on

Boy drowns in Jehlum in Baramulla, rescue operation on

Jul 21 | RK Online Desk
Imran Khan arrives in US, will meet Trump on Monday

Imran Khan arrives in US, will meet Trump on Monday

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests 15 timber smugglers in Sopore

Police arrests 15 timber smugglers in Sopore

Jul 21 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Disaster management plan discussed by Reasi admin

              

 A meeting to discuss District Disaster Management Plan 2019-20 was held on Sunday at a meeting chaired by District Development Commissioner, Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib.
As per an official, in the meeting, it was decided to train and engage volunteers at each tehsil level. The DDC also directed setting up Civil Defense Committee consisting of Tehsildar, SDPO, Home Guards, BMO and some other members. She also directed conducting regular mock drills to stay prepared for any eventuality. Directions were also passed for conducting safety audit of major buildings of the district.
As per an official, thorough discussion was held regarding procurement of rescue machines like earth movers, jack hammers etc. Procurement of equipment and emergency kits including life jackets, inflatable motor boats, sleeping bags, portable ladders and similar items was also discussed.
Medical faculties like emergency medicines, vaccines, anti venom and first aid kits were also discussed. The stock of all such existing facilities was taken by the DDC.
Those present at the meeting included Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajinder Sharma; SSP, Nisha Nathyal, representatives from SDRF, Indian Army among various district officers.

News From Rising Kashmir

;