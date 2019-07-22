Disaster management plan discussed by Reasi admin

July 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A meeting to discuss District Disaster Management Plan 2019-20 was held on Sunday at a meeting chaired by District Development Commissioner, Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib.

As per an official, in the meeting, it was decided to train and engage volunteers at each tehsil level. The DDC also directed setting up Civil Defense Committee consisting of Tehsildar, SDPO, Home Guards, BMO and some other members. She also directed conducting regular mock drills to stay prepared for any eventuality. Directions were also passed for conducting safety audit of major buildings of the district.

As per an official, thorough discussion was held regarding procurement of rescue machines like earth movers, jack hammers etc. Procurement of equipment and emergency kits including life jackets, inflatable motor boats, sleeping bags, portable ladders and similar items was also discussed.

Medical faculties like emergency medicines, vaccines, anti venom and first aid kits were also discussed. The stock of all such existing facilities was taken by the DDC.

Those present at the meeting included Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajinder Sharma; SSP, Nisha Nathyal, representatives from SDRF, Indian Army among various district officers.