Disaster Management Centre to be set up in Shopian

Shopian:
The District Disaster Management Authority Shopian Thursday convened a meeting with all stakeholders and concerned officers under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz.
The meeting was informed that a state-of-art District Disaster Management Centre would be set up in Shopian soon.
The DDC said that district currently promotes an integrated and multi-disciplinary approach to disaster management and also facilitates disaster management planning activities and the implementation of disaster risk reduction and preparedness programmes with special emphasis on prevention and mitigation.
Establishment of the New District Disaster Management Centre in Shopian will also enhance the institutional Capacity in Disaster Management, Risk Assessment and Risk Reduction & Fire Service at District as well as Local levels, the DDC said.
The meeting was told that based on a thorough risk analysis, identified vulnerable communities will be provided with risk reduction measures such as lightning conductors where the frequency of lightning strikes is more prevalent. Communities which are prone to fire incidents will be provided with smoke alarm detectors to support them by providing an early warning during fire season.
0 Comment(s)