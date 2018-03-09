Disaster Management awareness camp held at Chadoora

Budgam:
The Revenue department of Sub-division Chadoora in collaboration with District Disaster Management Authority Budgam today organized a day-long disaster management awareness camp here at Higher Secondary School Chadoora in Budgam.
Sub-District Magistrate Chadoora, Shabir Ahmad was the chief guest on the occasion. The daylong awareness programme was attended by scores of volunteers and locals of Chadoora area.
Speaking on the occasion SDM said, such events were must to aware people about preparedness and response towards different natural and manmade disasters to mitigate the losses of life and property.
He said the Kashmir being vulnerable to different disasters particularly earthquakes, there was need of community involvement in disaster management for the immediate and effective response towards different disasters.
On the occasion technical experts from SDRF, Civil Defence, Home Guards, Health, PHE, R&B and other departments deliberated on different disaster mitigation related topics, while as live demonstrations and mock drills about immediate and effective response towards different disasters were also presented.
The technical experts along with volunteers also presented a live demonstration of safe evacuation of trapped from the disaster-hit structures and buildings.
On the occasion, speakers through a power point presentation, deliberated on the fire as a disaster and its precaution to avoid it and response during the disaster. They also spoke on different disasters and preparedness to mitigate the losses.
0 Comment(s)