Disaster Advancing: Time to rethink

Assessment of local site effect on the seismic ground motion is of great importance and recognized on the nature of earthquake damage. Local site conditions inﬂuence most of the important characteristics of ground motion during an earthquake.
My research was an effort to study how the soil will behave when earthquake hits different locations of Agartala Town which is capital of Tripura situated in north-eastern part of India.
Agartala is categorized as seismic zone V, the highest level of seismic hazard potential as per BIS (2002) similar to that of our state Jammu Kashmir.
Further, my study outlined a methodology to generate artificial earthquake motions where a limited amount of past strong earthquake data is available.
However, my study may be a help for the local planners/designers/researchers for future planning and designing the structures located in Indian Himalayan Region (IHR) spanning the northern states of Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, few states of northeast India and northern Pakistan.
This article may prove a motivation for young engineering minds of the state of Jammu Kashmir to take up geotechnical and earth sciences problems as an area of research interest.
The Kashmir Valley is one of the most seismically active regions of the world. Many areas of the state fall in the seismic zone “V” of the Indian Subcontinent. The historical records of earthquakes in the Kashmir Valley also reveal that it has experienced great earthquakes.
While some of the earthquakes may have their epicentres outside the Kashmir Valley, a few which caused severe damage to life and property and were associated with ground ruptures and long periods of aftershocks do appear to have been generated within the Valley.
Srinagar and north Kashmir appear to have been repeatedly and severely affected by most of the earthquakes, possibly indicating the role of three faults that the river Jehlum follows from its source in the south Kashmir to the Wular Lake via Baramulla and Uri gorge to Muzaffarabad.
Every time an earthquake strikes Jammu and Kashmir, people realize the importance of disaster prevention and consider what they should do in near future. They then calmly take a step towards a long journey to reconstruction.
The seriousness can only be understood by a fact that hardly a year passes in our Valley without experiencing mild to severe jolts.
The term seismic vulnerability is defined as the possibility of ground shaking intensity at a particular area. The magnitude and duration of the earthquake at a particular area depends upon the location of the earthquake (station where this event has been recorded), intensity of ground motion and on the geological and seismological characteristics (occurrence of past earthquakes, location of active faults) of that area.
In fact, local site conditions such as soft sediments of considerable depth strongly affect the amplitude of ground motions i.e. softer the soil more chances of it to amplify the ground motions and increase the duration of ground vibrations. The ground-motion amplification can cause subsequent ground failures such as building failures or landslides due to excessive ground shaking.
Few researchers from J&K have seen good evidence of soil failures by analyzing past earthquakes. It is observed that foundation of structures which are directly interlinked with this ground experiences the effect of shaking.
As a result, the performance of structures depends upon the soil condition of the area. It is, therefore, necessary to develop methods of identifying and characterizing areas prone to this type of site amplification for earthquake hazard mitigation (yet to be done for JK).
A considerable attempt has been made by different investigators for seismic hazard study of different important cities of India as well as worldwide.
Recently, in a major push for urban infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir, the state’s twin capitals Srinagar and Jammu have figured in the list of cities to be developed as “smart cities” hence to locate the areas prone to seismic damage within the state of JK seems to be of utmost importance in the years to come.
Past studies on JK are limited attempt mainly focusing on experimental findings and given a preliminary idea about the importance of local site effect.
From this viewpoint, an attempt to carry out a detailed numerical study by performing analysis based on soil (borehole) data is research worth appreciation. This will help us to verify the sanctity of earlier findings and will give important seismic design inputs, such as ground shaking intensity, amplification, and soil failure possibilities.
This type of study will be useful for the city planners/designers and will be considered as an important step towards recognising earthquake-prone area of Srinagar and Jammu into zones (microzonation) which are marked as future smart cities of the country.
This microzonation study will help in assessing how an earthquake will impact different areas of Srinagar and Jammu, the extent of damage it may cause to the lives and the infrastructure. This will help in formulating plans to minimize risks posed by earthquakes.
Further artificial ground motions if generated which have to be area specific will give us realistic assessment of the damage so we may plan for pre-disaster mitigation.
The seismic hazard vulnerability of the Kashmir basin, NW Himalaya is evident from the historical and instrumental earthquake records, especially after the disastrous 8 October 2005 Kashmir earthquake (Mw 7.6) which is still a disturbing nightmare for all of us.
According to seismic hazard zonation map published by the Bureau of Indian Standard, the majority parts of Jammu Kashmir and the whole NE part of India falls in seismic zone V indicating high seismic risk.
In fact, the damage pattern in the event of an earthquake will depend on the local geology and vicinity of active faults also. Several faults have been identified in the state of Jammu Kashmir out of which many showed evidence of movement.
Usually in seismically active regions, a large amount of ground motion data is available and by analyzing those ground motion records a specific precaution can be taken to reduce the earthquake damage.
But especially the regions similar to the state of JK where scenario ground motion records are not clearly available.
The approach of generation of artificial ground motion based on seismological knowledge and previously recorded ground motions of that particular region is of great importance.
In my study area, very few strong ground motion records were available. Hence, the necessity of development of synthetic ground motions in that region were required to know the behaviour of ground seismic activities.
Summarily, the study if attempted in JK will analyse the site response parameters and develop an inference in the light of seismic vulnerability of JK which may be a significant input for the sake of planning, designing new structures and retrofitting of existing ones.
It is evident that Kashmir Valley is one of the most seismically active regions of the world and Valley is bounded by the PirPanjal Range and the Great Himalayan Range. This region has a long history of large earthquakes that had occurred, with the implication of reoccurrence and can produce a large event in the coming years too, enough to causes a widespread seismic hazard. \
In view of the high seismic hazard in this region, it is important to understand the velocity structure beneath the region and how it might respond to seismic waves if a large earthquake strikes the region.
So far there has been very limited attempt to study site-specific ground motion simulation and other ground motion parameters.
Few researchers including Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, HOD Earth Sciences, University of Kashmir has started carrying out a “microzonation” survey of Srinagar city which seems to surely contribute something valuable for the future research.
My more focus is on the Geotechnical engineers and researchers of J&K to take such studies as area of interest as we live in a highly earthquake prone area of the country. Preplanning of disaster and to know which area of our state will be most affected if strong earthquake similar to 8 Oct Muzaffarabad earthquake hits our valley again is need of the hour.
As a suggestion to the young minds, I must say if one takes research as an interest understanding of the problem and to contribute something valuable to the state demands a systematic and detailed research.
Indeed, this is a very broad area for which one can work as this area of research is gaining high attention globally.
