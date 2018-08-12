About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Disappointed says Mehbooba Mufti after BJP MLA takes a u-turn on Article 35-A

Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

Peoples Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said that she was disappointed by the manner in which the statement in support of Article 35 A  was hastily disowned by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Rajesh Gupta.

In a Tweet, Mehbooba wrote, "Disappointed by the manner in which this particular statement about Article 35 A  was hastily disowned. More so, because for the first time it seemed like they had the courage to go beyond considerations of political expediency and party lines."

Earlier on Saturday Mehbooba had thanked the two BJP lawmakers including Gupta for speaking in support of the continuation of Article 35-A which the latter's party has been opposing vehemently.

Following Mehbooba's appreciation, Gupta had disowned the comments and sought an apology from the PDP president.

 

