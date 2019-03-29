About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 29, 2019 | Agencies

Disappointed: India

India on Thursday expressed its disappointment over Islamabad seeking additional proof on the Pulwama dossier, which contained evidence on JeM’s involvement in the Pulwama attack on February 14 that killed 40 CRPF personnel .
“India is disappointed at Pakistan’s response to our detailed dossier on the Jaish-e-Mohammed’s complicity in the cross-border terror attack in Pulwama, the presence of its terror camps and leadership in Pakistan,” said official spokesperson of MEA in response to statement made by Pakistan.
The MEA further said that Pakistan “continues to be in denial” and refuses to acknowledge Pulwama as a terror attack.
The dossier, New Delhi said, had information on JeM’s Pakistan-based chief Masood Azhar and other leaders of the militant group. The dossier was shared after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to act if “actionable evidence” was provided.
“We are hardly surprised, as this identical script was followed by Pakistan in the past, after the terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008 or in Pathankot in 2016. It is a well-known fact that the UN-designated terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed and its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. This was again acknowledged recently to international media by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister. There’s no dearth of sufficient actionable information and evidence in Pakistan itself to take action against them, if there is sincerity and intent to do so,” said the MEA.
India impressed upon Pakistan to honour the commitment it gave in 2004 and which Prime Minister Imran Khan has been reiterating.
It called upon Pakistan to take “immediate, credible, irreversible and verifiable actions against terrorists and terror organizations operating from territories under its control”.


